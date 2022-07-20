Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 20, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A weak ridge of high-pressure will keep skies clear and sunny this afternoon, but it also means hot temperatures today. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, although a few clouds will pop up. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s, with a few locations even breaking 90 degrees. Because of the sunshine and humidity, they might feel more like the low-90s, so make sure to take precautions against the heat, like drinking plenty of water and taking breaks in the shade and air-conditioned places. The nice weather lasts until 11 PM, when a cold front pushes in from out west. The cold front produces scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms, and some of those could produce downpours and gusty winds. So the Storm Prediction Center has areas west of I-79 under a Marginal Risk, i.e. isolated severe storms are possible. The rain leaves our area after 4 AM. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light southwest winds. Temperatures will drop into the upper-60s. Tomorrow, any leftover showers are gone in the morning, and by the afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-80s, feeling slightly warmer because of the sunshine. The sunny skies last into Friday afternoon as well, as an upper-level ridge and high-pressure system bring stable conditions to West Virginia. This also keeps temperatures in the upper-80s, even breaking 90 degrees in some areas. Similar temperatures are expected over the weekend, with Sunday being the warmest day of the weekend, as highs could reach the mid-90s in some areas. Because of the humidity, temperatures might feel more like the mid-90s, and heat indices in the low triple-digits are actually possible. So make sure to plan your weekend around the heat. After Sunday, a cold front then brings more rain into WV early next week. In short, today will be hot, tonight will be stormy, and the next few days will be hot and sunny as well.

Today: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-90s. Overall, today will be hot and sunny. Make sure to take precautions against the heat, such as doing activities in the evening, staying hydrated, and taking breaks in the shade. High: 92.

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms pushing in between midnight to 4 AM. Some could bring downpours and gusty winds, so give yourself some extra time on the roads tonight. Besides that, winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will drop into the low-70s, much warmer than the past several mornings. Overall, expect a warm, stormy night. Low: 72.

Thursday: We start with mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower in the morning, but by the afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s, slightly cooler than today. Overall, tomorrow will be seasonably warm and sunny. High: 88.

Friday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-90s, above-average for this time of year, and feeling warmer because of the sunshine and humidity. So make sure to take precautions against the heat. Overall, expect a hot, sunny afternoon. High: 92.

