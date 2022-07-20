Advertisement

Justice calls Special Session to consider personal income tax cut proposal

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice(MGN: Gov. Jim Justice)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in Special Session on Monday, July 25 at 12:00 p.m.

The Special Session call only contains the Governor’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax.

Gov. Justice announced his proposal to permanently cut the personal income tax by an aggregate of 10% earlier this month.

Under the Governor’s proposal, the aggregate 10% tax cut will be retroactive back to January 1, which Gov. Justice says would put $254 million back in the pockets of West Virginians.

The proposed total tax reduction of $254 million is the maximum recommended reduction that can be safely made while remaining in compliance with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) guidelines.

“I’ve been the biggest proponent of completely eliminating our state personal income tax. It will drive job growth, population growth, and prosperity in West Virginia. But the most important thing to do is get started right away,” Gov. Justice said. “In the past year, gas prices have gotten out of control and inflation is through the roof. West Virginians need help right now.”

Under the Governor’s proposal, the State personal income tax brackets will remain the same, while the tax rates, which haven’t changed since 1987, will drop for West Virginians at every income level.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
One dead in crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
24-year-old woman dies in Mon. Co. crash
Large police presence at Meadowcreek Apartments
Suspect identified, new details in Meadowcreek Apartments standoff
Clarence Wayne Giles
WVa man accused of taking copper wire from interstate lights
West Virginia DMV experiencing statewide outage

Latest News

Vantage Ventures initiative adding new tenant
Vantage Ventures initiative adds new tenant
I-64 West still closed at semi crash scene
Chemical truck wreck closes westbound I-64 in West Virginia
3 WVa colleges receiving $650,000 in pandemic relief funds
Locals gathered at the Summers County Memorial Building at 7:30 for Tuesday's memorial.
Vigil held in Hinton for four-year-old Haley Weikle