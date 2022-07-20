Kevin’s Evening Forecast | July 20th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!! Yep, we are looking at a heat wave beginning this coming Friday. We’ve been watching the Plains sizzle for most of the month, but we have been keeping steady with our temperatures, most days staying in and around the average mark. But today, we started seeing the beginning of our heat-up that will last through the weekend. Officially, our heat wave does not start today. The definition of a heat wave in our area is 3 consecutive days of 90 degrees or above. Yes, today many of us got into the low 90s, but tomorrow, many of us will only be in the 80s because of a cold front that will move through tonight and bring our temperatures down a bit. So because of our dip in temperatures tomorrow, Thursday won’t count as part of the heat wave. But on Friday we are there with widespread 90′s across the lowlands. Then on Saturday and Sunday, the heat expands and ticks up a few more degrees. Many of us will see afternoon highs in and around the mid 90s with heat index temperatures between 100-110F. Plan your weekend activities accordingly and be safe. The heat wave then ends on Monday as a strong cold front moves in with lots of showers and thunderstorms to bring that heat down a bit.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers, then patchy fog: Low: 72

Thursday: Morning fog then sunny: High 87

Friday: Hot and sunny: High 92

Saturday: Hot and mostly sunny: High 93

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.