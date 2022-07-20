Lisa Marie Thomas, 51 of Craigsville, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. She was born July 27, 1970 in Webster Springs to Raleigh “Barry” and Anita Bragg Armentrout.

Lisa was a former Security Guard. She liked to hunt and fish and enjoyed flowers. She loved her family and friends and her puppy Yogi and cat Cloe.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children Jonathan Thomas, Adrian Lee Thomas, and Tyler Wesley Thomas; companion Dave Wilson; Aunts and uncles Steve Armentrout, Denny Armentrout, Linda Turner, Nancy Groves and her daughter Angie, Olen and Patricia Selman, Ann Hawkins, Dave Bragg, Jim Bragg, Rick Bragg, Debbie Stanley, and John Paul Bragg; and many cousins, friends and extended family members to mourn her passing.

She was preceded in death by her aunt Sheila Perrine and uncle Donnie Bragg.

In keeping with Lisa’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

Online condolences may be left to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com.

Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Thomas family.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.