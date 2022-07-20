Mary V. Courtney Moore, 96, of Jane Lew, WV, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at her home following an extended illness.

Mary was born in Williams River, WV, on June 2, 1926, a daughter of the late Walter M. and Clara Carpenter Dodrill. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Oral Kemper Courtney; three sisters: Regina Cartee, Pauline Dodrill, and Corrine L. Nichols; and two brothers: Herbert Dodrill and Gary Dodrill.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Robert L. Moore; one son, Don M. Courtney and wife, Kathleen Courtney; two grandsons: Michael A. Courtney and fiancé, Jennifer Long, and Timothy R. Courtney; one great-grandson: Noah Don Courtney; and two sisters: Maxine Stutler and Ruth Feagans.

Mary was a member of the Bridgeport United Methodist Church. She retired as a Registered Nurse from Heritage Nursing Home in Bridgeport.

Mary’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory.

Mary's request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home's On-Site Crematory.

