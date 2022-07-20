Morgantown set to expand roads

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown will be getting a new look to their roads in the coming years. The hope is those roads will also drive economic growth in the area.

The I-79 Chaplin Hill Gateway Project will build the partnership between Mon County Commission and the Mylan Park Foundation.

The goal is to improve traffic flow and economic growth opportunities in North Central West Virginia.

If successful, those dollars would create a four-lane connection between I-79 exit 155 and the Monongalia County Schools bus garage entrance to Mylan Park, as well as a multi-modal path connecting Mylan park to the existing rail-trail system.

Mon County Commission President Tom Bloom says this will allow easy access to businesses.

“It’s no good if you have businesses, medical facilities and programs if people can’t get there. This new intermodal will not only be car. It will also be busses and a whole section for bicycles and walkways. You can be downtown get on the rail trail and get out to Mylan Park,” said Bloom.

A project like this isn’t cheap. That’s why the county is applying for a federal grant to help with the cost.

“It’s $95 million, but could go up to $500 million. The key is we are not only shovel ready, but we have the community and business putting money in. We believe that’s a better selling point when we apply for this grant,” said Bloom

The project is also supported by Senators Joe Manchin and Shelly Moore Capito. Bloom says it will give easy access to all parts of Morgantown and the surrounding area.

“This will be the gateway to Morgantown, Granville, Westover and Star City. Hopefully we can push this through,” said Bloom.

The project is set to start at the end of the year.

