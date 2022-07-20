Advertisement

Postseason American Legion baseball begins at Mylan Park

Morgantown Post 2 took on Clarksburg Post 13 in game one of tournament
Zach Brennan
Zach Brennan(wdtv)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Post 2 took on Clarksburg Post 13 in game one of the postseason tournament. Post 2 got off to a hot start thanks to a five run first inning, making the score 5-2 after two innings.

Post 13 would get a run back in the third inning when Zach Brennan doubled a runner in off of a ball to right field, making the score 5-3.

In the bottom of the third, Post 2 scored two runs off of a fielding error, giving Morgantown a 7-3 lead.

Aiden Eddy hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, etching into the lead and giving Post 13 a 7-4 deficit.

Following an intentional walk that loaded the bases, Zach Brennan hit a triple off of the wall in the bottom of the fifth, giving Post 2 a 10-4 lead.

Post 2 remained dominant for the rest of the contest, winning the game 14-4.

Morgantown will move on to face Bridgeport at 4 P.M. on Wednesday at Mylan Park.

In other legion baseball games, Elkins Post 29 took game one of a three game series over Buckhanon Post 7. 4-2 is the final score

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence at Meadowcreek Apartments
Suspect identified, new details in Meadowcreek Apartments standoff
Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
One dead in crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
24-year-old woman dies in Mon. Co. crash
Clarence Wayne Giles
WVa man accused of taking copper wire from interstate lights

Latest News

Anna Hutchinson
Senior trio leads way for Bridgeport Girls’ Soccer
University Head Coach John Kelley
Players report for OVAC All-Star game
Teyvon Myers
Former WVU guard Teyvon Myers returns for Best Virginia
Victor Scott II
Two Mountaineers, Two Black Bears selected in day two of MLB draft