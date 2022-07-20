Postseason American Legion baseball begins at Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Post 2 took on Clarksburg Post 13 in game one of the postseason tournament. Post 2 got off to a hot start thanks to a five run first inning, making the score 5-2 after two innings.

Post 13 would get a run back in the third inning when Zach Brennan doubled a runner in off of a ball to right field, making the score 5-3.

In the bottom of the third, Post 2 scored two runs off of a fielding error, giving Morgantown a 7-3 lead.

Aiden Eddy hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, etching into the lead and giving Post 13 a 7-4 deficit.

Following an intentional walk that loaded the bases, Zach Brennan hit a triple off of the wall in the bottom of the fifth, giving Post 2 a 10-4 lead.

Post 2 remained dominant for the rest of the contest, winning the game 14-4.

Morgantown will move on to face Bridgeport at 4 P.M. on Wednesday at Mylan Park.

In other legion baseball games, Elkins Post 29 took game one of a three game series over Buckhanon Post 7. 4-2 is the final score

