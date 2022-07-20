Shinnston teen returns home after over 200 days in the hospital

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A few months ago we told you the story of Logan Elder, a Shinnston teen who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

That means he was pretty much born without a left ventricle, the main chamber of his heart.

After a few years of living a relatively normal life, Logan hit a roadblock in December that sent him to a children’s hospital in Pittsburgh.

Logan’s mom Whitney said the community immediately started rallying around him.

“They have done multiple fundraisers for him. They collected money at basketball games,” Whitney said. “It turns out they did a wear red for Logan day at school plus a basketball game at night and I guess they planned it ahead of time but it ended up being the same night of his transplant.”

After spending 209 days at the hospital and at a rehab center, Logan is finally home, and the community made sure to show its support.

“They had a police and fire truck escort for probably the last 25 to 30 miles before we got home. people lined up on the streets with signs and balloons and it was great,” said Whitney.

Logan said he was relieved when he was finally able to leave the rehab center.

“Good. It felt very good to get home.”

His mom said it’s nice to have their family back together, but there is still a ways to go.

“It was great to be home. Still very nervous, very overwhelmed with everything that’s still going on. He has a lot of medicine, a lot of around the clock care.”

While there is still a fight ahead, she said Logan can handle it.

“I’m proud of him. He’s way stronger than you could ever imagine.”

Logan still plans to move to Nashville once he’s fully recovered to become a country singer.

