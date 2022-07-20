Vantage Ventures initiative adds new tenant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Sitting right in the heart of Morgantown is Vantage Ventures.

Vantage Ventures consists of entrepreneurs who are on a mission to advance businesses in West Virginia. You can find their new building on University Avenue.

One of the space’s newest tenants is Rank One Computing. Rank One Computing is bringing its artificial intelligence expertise to West Virginia to continue to keep the community safe. This includes facial, object and text recognition software.

“To be able to apply that to schools and to protect our young students around here is really a special reward,” said Scott Swann, the CEO of Rank One.

You might be wondering what brought this Colorado-based company all the way to the mountain state. The answer: its West Virginia roots.

“I’m a native of Doddridge County, so coming to West Virginia was an easy choice for me,” Swann said. “But the reality is it is also a really good place to be able to recruit talent.”

West Virginia also ties into the interior design of Vantage Ventures to remind clients they are capable of building companies here.

“Our reception desk is made out of old spruce wood from a barn that was built in the 1800s in Pocahontas County, for example, so you see a lot of those touches, too,” said Sarah Biller, the executive director of Vantage Ventures.

Rank One is looking to hire people with computer science and engineering backgrounds. The company has close relationships with local universities to provide high-paying tech jobs to graduates.

Swann says the support the company has received from the West Virginia community has been phenomenal as they work with law enforcement to ensure safety.

