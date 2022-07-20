Advertisement

Vigil held in Hinton for four-year-old Haley Weikle

Locals gathered at the Summers County Memorial Building at 7:30 for Tuesday's memorial.
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Summers County community showed out on Tuesday as they paid tribute to four-year-old Haley Weikle.

According to court records, Weikle’s mother told police her husband stabbed his child to death at their home on Barger Springs Road last week. Both of the girl’s parents are charged with first degree murder.

Tuesday’s vigil in Hinton sent the message that Haley Weikle’s life mattered.

“Everybody is in mourning right now, everybody is grieving,” said W.Va. State Sen. Stephen Baldwin. “Particularly family and friends who have so many questions like the rest of us. It just-- it doesn’t make any sense.”

Many on Tuesday said they found it hard to comprehend the violent end to the young girl’s life.

“It’s hard to explain because we all have kids or grand-kids,” said Doris Selko, Executive Director of Reachh. “Or you know someone who we can relate to, and you just can’t imagine how precious life is and then it’s gone.”

Folks lit candles and walked down the streets of Hinton on Tuesday as well, as many looked to grieve and find comfort from one another.

“The main thing is to look around and know that it’s a shared experience,” said Selko. “I didn’t know the child, but I feel for the child. I feel for the family.”

It remained clear that Tuesday’s mourning process was just the beginning for the Hinton and Summers County Community.

