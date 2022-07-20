Westover mother accused of putting newborn inside backpack in crawlspace

The following story contains details that some may find disturbing. Reader’s discretion is advised.

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - A Westover woman has been charged with child neglect after officers said she left her baby in a backpack in a crawlspace near an open window in January.

Officers with the Westover Police Department responded to a home in Westover for a reported abandoned child that was found in a backpack, according to a criminal complaint.

Following an investigation, officers said they learned Brittany Hunt, 27, of Westover, “gave birth to a baby girl around Jan. 4 … in a restroom believed to be a toilet.”

Others at the home said the newborn “laid on the bathroom floor without proper care for over 24 hours,” according to court documents.

Officers said it was determined through the investigation Hunt then “placed the newborn baby girl inside of a backpack, zipped it and hid the backpack inside of an upstairs crawlspace in an area with little to no traffic.”

The report says a man found the backpack with the newborn inside “on accident while moving items” into the crawlspace that was near an open window.

When officers arrived on scene, the newborn was reportedly still located inside of the backpack and covered in feces.

Hunt told officers on scene the newborn was not hers, but she later confessed to being the mother of the child. “Blood samples collected from the birthing site” showed the newborn belonged to Hunt.

Toxicology reports of the newborn’s umbilical cord showed “detectable amounts of Xanax, methamphetamine, suboxone and cocaine,” according to court documents.

Hunt allegedly told officers she did not attempt to get the newborn baby medical care or nourish her.

Hunt has been charged with child neglect with risk of death or injury. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

