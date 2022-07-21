Advertisement

Buckhannon Post 7 forces third game for the Area 5 Championship

Post 7 topped Elkins Post 29, 7-2
Post 7 tops Post 29, 7-2
Post 7 tops Post 29, 7-2(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - After a 4-2 loss to Elkins Post 29 on Tuesday evening, Buckhannon POst 7 returned to home turf to host Post 29 for game two of the Area 5 Tournament.

With a strong start and finish, Post 7 tallied seven runs, three in the first, and four in the sixth, to come away with a 7-2 vicotry.

The win from Buckhannon forces a third and final game to decide the Area 5 Champions. The teams return for that matchup at Elkins, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
1 life-flighted after pickup truck rollover on Rt. 50
Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
One dead in crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
Brittany Hunt
Westover mother accused of putting newborn inside backpack in crawlspace
Shinnston teen returns home after over 200 days in the hospital
Shinnston teen returns home after over 200 days in the hospital
24-year-old woman dies in Mon. Co. crash

Latest News

Tamon Scruggs completes Best Virginia's roster
Tamon Scruggs completes Best Virginia’s roster
Warming Up with Bridgeport Volleyball
Warming Up with Bridgeport Volleyball
Zach Brennan
Postseason American Legion baseball begins at Mylan Park
Anna Hutchinson
Senior trio leads way for Bridgeport Girls’ Soccer