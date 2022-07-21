Buckhannon Post 7 forces third game for the Area 5 Championship
Post 7 topped Elkins Post 29, 7-2
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - After a 4-2 loss to Elkins Post 29 on Tuesday evening, Buckhannon POst 7 returned to home turf to host Post 29 for game two of the Area 5 Tournament.
With a strong start and finish, Post 7 tallied seven runs, three in the first, and four in the sixth, to come away with a 7-2 vicotry.
The win from Buckhannon forces a third and final game to decide the Area 5 Champions. The teams return for that matchup at Elkins, Thursday at 7 p.m.
