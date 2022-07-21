Fairmont State prepares for Homecoming festivities

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University’s Homecoming is two months away, but preparations are well underway for the celebration.

The Homecoming, scheduled for Sept. 22nd through 24th, will have various activities that will be enjoyed by students, alumni and the surrounding community.

“We are thrilled to resume our Homecoming festivities again this year,” said Fairmont State University Director of Alumni Relations, Katie Byers. “We’re looking forward to bringing back some of our traditional Homecoming events, and welcoming alumni from both near and far back to our cozy hilltop campus. We also encourage our friends in surrounding communities to join in the celebrations.”

Traditional events for Homecoming will include the Homecoming Parade, Campus Bonfire Alumni Tailgate and Fighting Falcons football game on Saturday, September 24 at 2 p.m. against UNC Pembroke.

Other Homecoming weekend highlights such as the Alumni & Emeritus Luncheon and Hall of Fame recognitions are also slated to take place.

“I am so excited with the plans for this year’s Homecoming events,” said Fairmont State Alumni Association President, Mary Jo Thomas. “The 2022 celebrations are promising to be our best yet, with the help of our Falcon Family. We look forward to seeing our alumni soon, and wish you safe travels on your journey back home to Fairmont State.”

A full Fairmont State University 2022 Homecoming schedule will be announced as details are finalized, along with the Alumni Award winners and Hall of Fame inductees.

