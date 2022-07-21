LCSD seeking help to identify body found

ORLANDO, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance to identify a body found near the Braxton-Lewis county line.

Officers received a report Monday afternoon of a body being found on Clover Fork Road in the Orlando area, according to a release from the Department.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and State Police responded to the scene, and officials said the body appeared to have been there for three to four weeks.

The body was reportedly sent to Charleston for an examination which determined the body to be an elderly female.

Anyone with information on a missing elderly woman is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 304-269-8251.

