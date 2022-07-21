Advertisement

LCSD seeking help to identify body found

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance to identify a body found near the Braxton-Lewis county line.

Officers received a report Monday afternoon of a body being found on Clover Fork Road in the Orlando area, according to a release from the Department.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and State Police responded to the scene, and officials said the body appeared to have been there for three to four weeks.

The body was reportedly sent to Charleston for an examination which determined the body to be an elderly female.

Anyone with information on a missing elderly woman is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 304-269-8251.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
1 life-flighted after pickup truck rollover on Rt. 50
Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
One dead in crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
Brittany Hunt
Westover mother accused of putting newborn inside backpack in crawlspace
Shinnston teen returns home after over 200 days in the hospital
Shinnston teen returns home after over 200 days in the hospital
24-year-old woman dies in Mon. Co. crash

Latest News

TSA officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the...
Loaded firearm caught by TSA at West Virginia airport
Active COVID-19 cases hit 5-month high in West Virginia
Fairmont State prepares for Homecoming festivities
Concert held to raise money for Ukraine.
Morgantown community gathers for Rock for Ukraine Benefit Show