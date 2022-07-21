Morgantown community gathers for Rock for Ukraine Benefit Show

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Morgantown community came together at 1,2 3 Pleasant Street to enjoy local artists and raise money for those struggling in Ukraine.

Rock for Ukraine Benefit Show was one of several events held in the city to show support for Ukraine.

Organizer and West Virginia University professor Lisa Di Bartolomeo said she was grateful for the communities help.

“Even though it is thousands of miles away. Morgantown community has really done a lot to raise over $16,000 that we have been able to send so far to Ukraine,” she said.

The community worked to collect resources to assist those still in Ukraine and refugees trying to sustain safety during this difficult time.

In addition to the musical performances, raffles were going on as well. This money was going directly towards medical supplies and technology needs for those still in Ukraine as well as refugees.

WVU student from Ukraine, Khrystyna Pelchar, said through this difficult time for her country, she has been grateful for her Morgantown community.

“We are lucky enough to be here because here everybody is so supportive. We feel like we are living in a family here. People are really not just supportive of Ukraine but support us and are willing to learn about Ukraine,” Pelchar added.

