O.V.A.C All-Star practice check-in with WV Head Coach John Kelley

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - The O.V.A.C. all-star practices are well underway in Wheeling, with University Head Coach John Kelley leading thhe charge for the West Virginia team.

The excitement from Coach Kelley at the beginning of the week wasn’t hard to capture, stating he had only been there for two days, but willing to spend a long time there.

Coach said the West Virginia team was eating everything up, volunteering to play whatever position was needed and had a beat Ohio mentality.

“These are good kids, they come from systems with great coaches and they’re good football players,” said Coach Kelley.

After three-and-a-half decades as a head coach, what else could Coach Kelley need to see? All-Star games give him a chance to see the athletes from the schools the Hawks don’t play. From Class A all the way to Class AAA, Coach Kelley sums it up with, “Holy mackerel, they can play some football.”

““We’re ready to roll, I mean we’re ready to play right now, we had a great practice this morning, everything’s in that we wanted in, obviously we got to refine a little bit, look at some different personnel but other than that, its beautiful, I mean the kids, they’ve responded, they’ve done everything we wanna do its just an matter now of refining it, adding a little bit to it and getting ready to roll for Saturday,” said Coach Kelley.

