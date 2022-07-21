Advertisement

O.V.A.C All-Star practice check-in with WV Head Coach John Kelley

West Virginia and Ohio face-off Saturday evening
O.V.A.C All-Star Game Mid-Week Check-in
O.V.A.C All-Star Game Mid-Week Check-in(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - The O.V.A.C. all-star practices are well underway in Wheeling, with University Head Coach John Kelley leading thhe charge for the West Virginia team.

The excitement from Coach Kelley at the beginning of the week wasn’t hard to capture, stating he had only been there for two days, but willing to spend a long time there.

Coach said the West Virginia team was eating everything up, volunteering to play whatever position was needed and had a beat Ohio mentality.

“These are good kids, they come from systems with great coaches and they’re good football players,” said Coach Kelley.

After three-and-a-half decades as a head coach, what else could Coach Kelley need to see? All-Star games give him a chance to see the athletes from the schools the Hawks don’t play. From Class A all the way to Class AAA, Coach Kelley sums it up with, “Holy mackerel, they can play some football.”

““We’re ready to roll, I mean we’re ready to play right now, we had a great practice this morning, everything’s in that we wanted in, obviously we got to refine a little bit, look at some different personnel but other than that, its beautiful, I mean the kids, they’ve responded, they’ve done everything we wanna do its just an matter now of refining it, adding a little bit to it and getting ready to roll for Saturday,” said Coach Kelley.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
1 life-flighted after pickup truck rollover on Rt. 50
Brittany Hunt
Westover mother accused of putting newborn inside backpack in crawlspace
Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
One dead in crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
Police confirm identity of man killed in motorcycle crash as father of 5
Shinnston teen returns home after over 200 days in the hospital
Shinnston teen returns home after over 200 days in the hospital

Latest News

ESPN College GameDay to make stop at 'Backyard Brawl'
College Gameday to make a stop at ‘Backyard Brawl’
Post 7 tops Post 29, 7-2
Buckhannon Post 7 forces third game for the Area 5 Championship
Tamon Scruggs completes Best Virginia's roster
Tamon Scruggs completes Best Virginia’s roster
Warming Up with Bridgeport Volleyball
Warming Up with Bridgeport Volleyball