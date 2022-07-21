Police confirm identity of man killed in motorcycle crash as father of 5

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police confirmed the identity of the man killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities identified the man as 33-year-old Casey Love, of Clarksburg.

Love was a father of five children, according to his obituary.

The crash, which happened on Rt. 50 near Emily Drive and Lodgeville Road, involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.