Police confirm identity of man killed in motorcycle crash as father of 5
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police confirmed the identity of the man killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities identified the man as 33-year-old Casey Love, of Clarksburg.
Love was a father of five children, according to his obituary.
The crash, which happened on Rt. 50 near Emily Drive and Lodgeville Road, involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.
