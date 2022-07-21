BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A high-speed pursuit has ended in a crash in Lewis County.

The pursuit started near Clarksburg around 2:45 and ended between Weston and Roanoke just after 3 p.m. southbound on I-79.

It is unclear at this time why the pursuit began. A 5 News reporter is on the scene working to get more details.

There are traffic delays in the area due to the crash and construction in the area.

Pursuit on I-79 ends in crash in Lewis County (WV511)

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

