Tamon Scruggs completes Best Virginia’s roster

The WVU Tech alum is the final piece for BV’s 2022 TBT campaign
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Tech alum Tamon Scruggs is the final piece to Best Virginia’s roster ahead of TBT this weekend.

Scruggs is a former player of head coach James Long at WVU Tech, and will be suiting up for TBT for the first time.

Last season Scruggs finished up his career with the Golden Bears averaging 18.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Also a South Charleston High School alum, Scruggs joins Jamel Morris and Tanner McGrew as the three non-WVU players on BV.

Best Virginia will hit the court on Sunday at 7 p.m. to face Virginia Dream to kick off their TBT campaign.

