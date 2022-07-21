Warming Up with Bridgeport Volleyball

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s warmup takes us over to Bridgeport volleyball. The Indians are coming off a season that landed them in the Class AAA State Tournament, and are hoping to build a step forward off that success this time around.

“Our team has a lot of talent this season, so I think if we all just work really well as a team and to play as an individual, I think we can definitely get back to the state tournament,” said Alexa Martin.

Stepping into a leadership role and bringing the team together is important for seniors Bailey Tomes and Martin, “Every season, I’ve been a part of the team since freshman year and leadership has always been a big thing especially on this team Ali really expects the seniors to be great leaders and bring the team together so having, bonding with he team and just making sure that all the younger girls feel comfortable feel comfortable being able to talk to you and stuff its just really important for us.,” said Tomes.

“I really just want to show my freshman that it doesn’t take a lot of skill to be a leader you can really just be vocal on the court, vocal off the curt, hangout with each other in and out of practice to become better as a team,” said Martin.

