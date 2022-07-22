2022 MLB Draft, WVU & Black Bears Breakdown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Several WVU and Black Bears were picked up in this year’s MLB Draft.

The Mountaineers saw Jacob Waters taken in the 4th round, as the 124th pick, Victor Scott chosen in the 5th round as the 157th overall pick, the first WVU duo to be taken in the top-five rounds of a draft since 1971.

Incoming Mountaineer Gavin Van Kempen was selected in the final round of the draft by the St. Louis Cardinals.

WVU and Black Bears RHP Trey Braithwaite selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 16th round.

OF Caeden Trenkle was taken on the second day by the Oakland Athletics in the 9th round as the 274th overall pick.

The rest of the Black Bears that were drafted were taken in the third and final day, three players from last season were also selected.

LHP Branden Noriega was selected in the 11th round by the Chicago Cubs, RHP Cédric de Grandpré was picked in the 13th round by the Atlanta Braves. The Chicago White Sox took LHP Shane Murphy in the 14th round. The 16th round say RHP Austin Becker taken off the board by the Colorado Rookies

Those who suited up with the Black Bears in 2021, and had their name called in this year’s draft included RHP J.P. Massey, taken in the 7th round to the Pittsburgh Pirates. RHP Patrick Pridgen was picked in the 15th round to the Detroit Tigers and RHP Logan Clayton went to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 17th round.

On Thursday, 2022 Black Bears Ryan Velazquez and Max Alba were signed as UDFAs. Velazquez got the call from the Pirates, Alba from the Tigers.

