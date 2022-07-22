3 NCWV teachers named as Teacher of the Year finalists

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education announced 10 finalists for the 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year.

Finalists were selected among the Teachers of the Year from each school district. Recognizing these teachers brings honor to the profession, energizes students, enhances community respect for learning, and revitalizes teachers across the state.

This year’s finalists represent elementary, middle, and high school educators from all regions of the state.

The following finalists are from north-central West Virginia:

Shari Tonkery Shari is a third-grade teacher at Lumberport Elementary School in Harrison County. Tonkery received her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Fairmont State University. She has taught in Harrison County for 14 years. According to her colleagues, Tonkery is a motivator, role model, advisor, and positive influence for every student that crosses her path.

Tanya Stewart Tanya is a Nationally Board-Certified pre-school teacher at Gilmer County Elementary School in Glenville. Stewart received her Bachelor of Arts in Education from Glenville State College and her Master of Arts in Special Education and Early Intervention from West Virginia University. She continues to enhance her education through local, regional, and state workshops, and she also leads trainings for her fellow teachers on topics such as technology, co-teaching, social-emotional learning.

Amber Nichols Amber is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown. She currently holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Shepherd College and a Master of Education from West Virginia University. She has taught for 21 years and is an active member of Eastwood Elementary’s leadership, curriculum and behavior intervention teams.



The following finalists are from other regions of the state:

Sarah Bailey - Buffalo Middle School - Wayne County

Lisa Bryant - Point Pleasant Primary School - Mason County

Charity Marstiller - Jefferson High School - Jefferson County

David Patrick - DuPont Middle School - Kanawha County

Angel Reed - Fairplain Elementary School - Jackson County

Shawna Safreed - Bridge Street Middle School - Ohio County

Cameron Shannon - Crescent Elementary School - Raleigh County

