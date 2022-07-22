Advertisement

3 people killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead, authorities say

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said three people were killed in a shooting at an...
The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said three people were killed in a shooting at an eastern Iowa state park; the gunman is also dead.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Police say three people have been killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa and the suspected gunman is also dead.

Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said police responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 7 a.m. Friday.

The division says said the park remains closed but that there is no longer a threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the traffic backup after a pursuit on I-79 ended in a crash in Lewis County.
Pursuit on I-79 ends in crash in Lewis County, suspect charged
Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
Police confirm identity of man killed in motorcycle crash as father of 5
LCSD seeking help to identify body found
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
Shinnston teen returns home after over 200 days in the hospital
Shinnston teen returns home after over 200 days in the hospital

Latest News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to signs a gun control law patterned after a Texas...
New California gun control law mimics Texas abortion measure
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the federal court in Washington, Friday,...
Steve Bannon’s case in jury’s hands as deliberations begin
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City. The suspect was...
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old in Texas
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020.
Supreme Court won’t let Biden implement immigration policy