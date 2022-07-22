Advertisement

Babysitter accused of sexually abusing baby in Nicholas Co.

Jennifer M. Jenkins
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was charged after officers said she sexually abused a baby in 2009 in Nicholas County.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Jennifer Jenkins sexually abused “a juvenile baby” while babysitting in 2009.

Jenkins has been charged with sexual abuse. She is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.

