Best Virginia’s Tanner McGrew, Jamel Morris have local ties

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With the edition of WVU Tech alum Tamon Scruggs on Wednesday, Best Virginia now houses a trio of players that never saw their name on a gold and blue roster, until now.

All three played DII basketball in the state, but two played locally in North Central West Virginia, and every part of playing in the Best Virginia uniform seems to bring their basketball career full circle.

Buckhannon native Tanner McGrew takes the court with BV for the first time this season, playing with the guys he grew up watching.

“Kevin, Desean, Devon, John and Truck and all those guys, while I was in high school, they were those dudes. West Virginia has no pro team, so for me to be on that same level means a lot to me and my community. People in Buckhannon see that and they’re excited for it. They get to hold that closely and I hope that I show myself in a way that they would want,” said McGrew.

The West Virginia Wesleyan walk-on turned DII All American now finds himself in the same jersey and same court as the players he looked up to, “I feel like they are family to me at this point. You get to play at their level knowing I’m on the team and competing at the same level as them. It can be tough, and it can be nerve-wracking, but I’m just taking everything I can, being confident and doing my best,” said the WVWC alum.

One of the few West Virginia born and raised guys on the team, the opportunity to play for Best Virginia has an even greater meaning, “Buckhanon has supported me from start to finish. I’ve got a lot of love for that community. I try to go back and give back as much as I can with basketball. Everybody has just been so supportive and I could never ask for anything more.”

Even with the success he’s built, McGrew recognizes where it all started in getting him to where he is today, “Anymore than any state, West Virginian’s have a lot of pride in their state. I have so much pride being from here. I want to show people what we are about in a positive light. I want to hold myself to a high standard and show the effort and passion for the game that West Virginian’s know and love.”

For Jamel Morris, his full circle moment starts from a family connection.

“My family is from West Virginia, my mom’s side. My mom went to West Virginia, played volleyball here. My dad played a year of football here. I grew up watching them,” said Morris.

That connection continues through his experience playing at Glenville State and Fairmont State, where WVU was right up the road during his college career, making the moment he ran out on the court with Best Virginia last summer that much more special.

“We came out of the tunnel, and you could hear the band. The fans, everything. I felt like I was a part of it. It’s a feeling that I will never forget. I had chills. I was nervous. Even in my first couple of layups and shots, I was nervous. I hadn’t felt that before. Being at Fairmont, we had a great fanbase at Fairmont, but those Fairmont fans are also WVU fans. They support that. It was ten times bigger. To have that support and be a part of that is something indescribable,” said Morris.

That hype was something he had looked forward to, but never experienced on a ‘I represent the Mountaineers’ level, “You see what everyone talks about it. You hear about it. Everyone talks about putting West Virginia on your chest. It means something because you represent the whole state. Even playing for Best Virginia, the support you get through social media and everything. The interviews. It’s a crazy reality. It’s really hard to explain, but it’s an amazing feeling.”

