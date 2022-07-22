Advertisement

Betty Ellen Lipps

Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Betty Ellen Lipps, 77, of Weston, WV, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Betty was born in Weston on October 2, 1944, a daughter of the late Silas L. Burkhammer and India Gay Hefner. She was preceded in death by one grandchild, Justin Blauberg; and eleven siblings.

Betty is survived by one daughter, Minokah Lipps of Daytona Beach, FL; one son, Rocky Lipps and wife, Christy, of Weston; five grandchildren: Jason Lipps, Christopher Lipps, Shane Lipps, Brooke Lipps, Renata Reel; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Betty attended Weston High School. Following graduation she was a nurses aide at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and a private in-home caregiver. Betty was Christian by faith. She enjoyed reading and solving crossword puzzles. What Betty loved most was time spent with her children and grandchildren. They will miss her dearly.

A private interment will take place at the Queen Family Cemetery on Sassafras Run Road.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Betty Ellen Lipps. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

