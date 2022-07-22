Ceili McCabe and Fairmont native Zach Frazier nominated for Big 12 Athlete of the Year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia highlighted their Big 12 Athlete of the Year candidates on Friday.

Ceili McCabe, a member of the WVU cross country and track and field teams, was named the Female Athlete of the Year nominee for WVU.

The Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada native claimed Mid-Atlantic Region Athlete of the year and Big 12 Runner of the year after having an undefeated regular season in cross country. McCabe was named Big 12 Runner of the Week twice and was named the National Athlete of the Week by the USTFCCCA once.

McCabe holds the national sophomore record and the sixth fastest time in NCAA history in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:31.10.

She also earned a trifecta of All-American honors in cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field.

She found her way into the record books as the first Mountaineer in program history to win the Big 12 Cross Country Championship after finishing first place in 2021.

Zach Frazier, a Fairmont native and offensive lineman for WVU football, was named the Male Athlete of the Year nominee for WVU.

Frazier was named a permanent football team captain as a sophomore. He made a position change to center after two seasons starting on the offensive line. Despite the change, he started all 13 games at center last season for the Mountaineers.

Frazier only allowed three sacks per game and registered 10 games without allowing a sack or missing an assignment.

Frazier has been named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team and earned All-American Second Team honors from AFCA and Walter Camp.

Winners will be announced the week of July 25 on Big12Sports.com and the conference’s social media platforms.

