Chonda Pierce coming to Robinson Grand

Chonda Pierce, a stand-up comedian, television hostess, author and actress will bring laughter...
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Chonda Pierce, a stand-up comedian, television hostess, author and actress will bring laughter to the Robinson Grand in September.

The event will be on Sunday, September 18 at 7 p.m.

“There are so many things to love about Chonda Pierce coming to Clarksburg,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s Program Manager. “Perhaps the top of that list, she is just plain funny. Chonda Pierce makes people laugh.”

Pierce got her start working at Opryland Theme Park in Nashville where she performed as “Grand Ole Opry” star Minnie Pearl.

Tickers are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the ticketing center at 855-773-6283. Anyone who places a ticket order before August 5th can receive a 20% discount by entering the code “INSIDER” at checkout.

