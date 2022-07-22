Doris Jean Cogar (Moyer) Baker, 92, passed away July 19, 2022. She resided at Whitewood Village, N. Canton, Ohio, in Assisted Living until her passing. She was born in Wainville, WV on March 24, 1930. She was preceded in death by 1st husband, Donavon Moyer, and her second husband, Arza Baker; her mother, Della Eveline Cogar, and father, William Levi Cogar; brothers Roy (Norma) Cogar, Lawrence (Betty) Cogar, Ray (Mary) Cogar, Leonard (Jewel) Cogar; Sister, Mary (Clarence) Edwards. She is survived by brother, Ronald (Pauline) Cogar, Uniontown, Ohio; sisters, Ruth Soles, Greer, SC, and Carrol Simons, Greer, SC; and many nieces and nephews. Jean was the second oldest child of nine children that lived on a 100 acre farm in Lost Run, WV. She married her 1st husband Donavon Moyer on May 24, 1951 in Clarksburg, WV. Don and Jean later moved to Akron, Ohio where Jean worked and retired from Dave Towell Cadillac/ Mid-America Leasing. Donavon died on March 26, 1993. Jean married her second husband, Arza Baker on April 20, 1996. Arza and Jean attended the Church of the Nazarene on Triplett Blvd before Jean and Arza moved to Greer, SC in the same neighborhood with her sisters, Carrol and Ruth. She liked to travel and traveled many places with her husbands. She enjoyed cruises and attending her school reunions in Cowen, WV at Camp Ceaser. After her second husband, Arza Baker passed way Jean moved back to Akron, Ohio where she lived in a condo in Abington Square in Ellet. As Jean aged, she moved to Whitewood Village in assisted living where she passed away peacefully. Many thanks to the Whitewood staff for their excellent care of Jean and Harmony Hospice for their care of Jean. Services will be at the Hopkins-Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312 on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Showing will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Service will follow at 1:00 pm, officiating Pastor Darrell Frazier. Entombment will be held in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, 457 Zachs Run Rd, Mt. Clare, WV 26408 WV on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10:00am. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

