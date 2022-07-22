Advertisement

Grafton-Taylor Health Department celebrates 75th anniversary

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday the Grafton-Taylor County Health department celebrated a major milestone, it’s 75th anniversary.

They marked the occasion with a celebration outside their location in Grafton.

The theme of the event was “celebrating the past while building the future.”

Board of Health members spoke about the history of the department as well as their achievements.

Annie Kennedy is the county outreach coordinator

She said it was great to be able to celebrate the milestone.

“We get to honor some people who’ve been a big part of the health department and we are very proud of them as well and then, looking forward to the future of the new health department and what we can offer the community.”

The event ended with a groundbreaking of the new health department building, which will be opening in the coming years.

