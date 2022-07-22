Advertisement

Hardy Co. man sentenced to 10 years in jail for federal drug charge

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Hardy County man was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years behind bars for a federal drug charge, officials said.

David Hockenberry, 49, of Fisher, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute More Than Five Grams of Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Hockenberry admitted to having more than five grams of methamphetamine in Hardy County in March 2021, Ihlenfeld said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the traffic backup after a pursuit on I-79 ended in a crash in Lewis County.
Pursuit on I-79 ends in crash in Lewis County, suspect charged
Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
Police confirm identity of man killed in motorcycle crash as father of 5
LCSD seeking help to identify body found
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
Shinnston teen returns home after over 200 days in the hospital
Shinnston teen returns home after over 200 days in the hospital

Latest News

Randolph County woman sentenced for federal drug charge
Christopher W. Rose
Man accused of sexually abusing girl 5 times
Jennifer M. Jenkins
Babysitter accused of sexually abusing baby in Nicholas Co.
Daniel Palmer is charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, according to the Jackson...
Man charged in sister’s brutal beating dies