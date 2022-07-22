Hardy Co. man sentenced to 10 years in jail for federal drug charge

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Hardy County man was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years behind bars for a federal drug charge, officials said.

David Hockenberry, 49, of Fisher, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute More Than Five Grams of Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Hockenberry admitted to having more than five grams of methamphetamine in Hardy County in March 2021, Ihlenfeld said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

