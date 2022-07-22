Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 22, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A cold front brought rain into WV before moving east yesterday morning, leaving behind sunshine in the evening. Today, a high-pressure system out west will bring dry, stable air to West Virginia, and that setup will kickstart a heat wave this weekend. So, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s to low-90s across our area. Because of the sunshine and humidity, heat indices in the mid-90s and higher are possible. So make sure to plan for the heat, such as staying hydrated, taking breaks in the shade, and staying indoors during the afternoon. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds pushing into our area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-60s. Overall, expect a warm, calm night. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, although we will see a few more clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-90s in some areas, with a heat index in the upper-90s or even triple-digits possible, depending on how much humidity is in the area. So make sure to take precautions against the heat. Some models also suggest that a weak disturbance could produce a few showers in the western counties, although the chance is small. The hot weather continues into Sunday, as temperatures will still be in the low-90s in some areas. But the heat wave does end on Monday, as a cold front pushes in from the north, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms into West Virginia during the afternoon. So you may want to give yourself extra time on the roads, but it also means that temperatures drop back into the seasonable mid-80s. Thereafter, scattered showers and thunderstorm chances will continue through the rest of the week, leaving cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. In short, this weekend will involve a heat wave, so make sure to plan for the heat if heading out this weekend. Next week, the rain returns.

Today: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a couple of clouds in the area. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-90s, with heat indices in the mid-to-upper-90s. So make sure to take precautions against the heat. Overall, today will be hot and sunny. High: 92.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with only a couple of clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Overall, tonight will be mild and calm. Low: 68.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with a few clouds pushing in. Some models want to suggest a disturbance bringing a few isolated showers into WV during the late-afternoon and evening hours, but for the most part, our region should remain dry. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-90s, feeling like the mid-to-upper-90s because of the humidity. So make sure to take precautions against the heat. Overall, tomorrow will also be hot and sunny. High: 92.

Sunday: A few more clouds will be in our area, leading to a mix of Sun and clouds. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-90s, with heat indices in the triple-digits in some areas. So make sure to plan for the heat if heading out. Overall, expect a hot afternoon. High: 95.

