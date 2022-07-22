Kevin Corriveau’s Friday Evening Forecast | July 22, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the first day of what is likely to be classified as a heat wave for many of our lowland areas. Many of us did reach 90 degrees today, and high temperatures are only going to increase as the weekend continues. We’ve had a few quick pop-up showers and thunderstorms around the area this afternoon, similar to yesterday; while the weekend is expected to be a mostly sunny one, we won’t rule out the possibility of pop-ups like that happening. Skies tonight will be mostly clear, allowing lows tomorrow morning to drop to around average. Some patchy fog may be present in the very early morning. Heading into the afternoon, however, many areas in the lowlands, particularly in the west, will be into the low 90s. Humidity will have temperatures feeling like the mid to upper 90s. A few clouds will start to roll in late at night, keeping low temperatures milder for Sunday morning. Sunday will be even hotter, with almost all of NCWV anticipated to climb into the 90s, excluding only the highest of elevations, who will look more like the mid-80s. Heat indices Sunday could feel like the upper 90s and low triple digits. In heat like this, it’s important to avoid strenuous outdoor activity between about 10am-6pm, as this is when the sun is strongest. Be sure to stay hydrated and spend time in the shade or indoors. Relief from the heat comes Sunday night into Monday when a cold front to our north sags into West Virginia, bringing showers and thunderstorms. This cold front won’t just pass through and move south like a front normally would, however; instead, it will meander over West Virginia for the remainder of the week, prolonging the chance of showers and storms through Friday. This extended chance of rain may pose an issue for flash flooding in any areas that get repeatedly hit with heavy rain. Temperatures Monday through Friday will waver around the low and mid-80s, so a bit more seasonable than this weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm. Low: 66

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 91

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. High: 94

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High: 86

