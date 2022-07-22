Little League Baseball State Tournament Updates
Bridgeport wins 12-year-old state championship, Bridgeport 11-year-olds advance to state final
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a big night for little league teams in Martinsburg and Charleston.
Over in Martinsburg, Bridgeport (10-12) took on Hurricane for the state title, coming away with a 4-1 win. The victory earned the team their first state title and regional berth since 2016.
Down in Charleston, Bridgeport (9-11) faced Martinsburg in the State Semifinals. After rallying back from a 5-1 deficit to tie the game at 5. After eight innings, the Indians secured the victory 6-5, advancing them to the state finals. They will take on Sophia tomorrow in South Charleston at 6 p.m.
