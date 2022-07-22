Little League Baseball State Tournament Updates

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a big night for little league teams in Martinsburg and Charleston.

Over in Martinsburg, Bridgeport (10-12) took on Hurricane for the state title, coming away with a 4-1 win. The victory earned the team their first state title and regional berth since 2016.

Down in Charleston, Bridgeport (9-11) faced Martinsburg in the State Semifinals. After rallying back from a 5-1 deficit to tie the game at 5. After eight innings, the Indians secured the victory 6-5, advancing them to the state finals. They will take on Sophia tomorrow in South Charleston at 6 p.m.

