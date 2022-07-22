Advertisement

Man accused of sexually abusing girl 5 times

Christopher W. Rose
Christopher W. Rose(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A man faces charges in Nicholas County after deputies said he sexually abused a girl multiple times.

37-year-old Christopher Rose sexually abused a juvenile girl “on at least five different occasions,” according to a criminal complaint.

The alleged sexual abuse took place from 2014 to 2018.

Rose has been charged with five counts of sexual abuse. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

