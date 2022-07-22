Man accused of sexually abusing girl 5 times

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A man faces charges in Nicholas County after deputies said he sexually abused a girl multiple times.

37-year-old Christopher Rose sexually abused a juvenile girl “on at least five different occasions,” according to a criminal complaint.

The alleged sexual abuse took place from 2014 to 2018.

Rose has been charged with five counts of sexual abuse. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.