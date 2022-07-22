Advertisement

Mark Rogers to be sworn in as Bridgeport Police Chief on Monday

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the past five months, Mark Rogers has been serving as Bridgeport’s interim police chief.

On Monday, Rogers will be sworn in as the next head of the Bridgeport Police Department.

He stepped into the interim role after after former Chief John Walker was fired earlier this year.

Rogers says he’s excited to step into the permanent role.

He says he plans to make sure the staff is fully prepared to serve the community.

“The biggest thing for us is making sure officers are well trained, fully prepared, and that means good equipment, and just giving them the support that they need to do their job and do it at a level that I would want my family to receive.”

5 News will bring you coverage of Rogers’ swearing in ceremony on Monday.

