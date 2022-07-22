Mayor of Bridgeport supports Mark Rogers as the next chief of police

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the release of former Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker, the city selected it’s new police chief.

Interim Chief Mark Rogers would be the next chief at city council’s July 25 meeting.

Mayor Andy Lang said he thought Rogers was the perfect fit for the job.

Rogers was a part of the department for several years and previously served as the city’s Deputy Chief of Police.

“I think Mark Rogers definitely has the background, the experience, the integrity. I think his fellow police officers really appreciate Mark and more than willing to work with him,” Lang explained.

Rogers took over on February 24 ,when it was announced Walker was not actively working in his role.

As of March 9, Walker no longer worked for the city.

5 News requested public records from the attorneys representing the city regarding Walker’s termination, and we were denied.

We asked Lang about the situation, and this was what he had to say.

“Our previous police chief. That’s a personnel matter for the city. Like, I said, as of now, Mark Rogers is the Interim Police Chief, and he is now the Police Chief, officially, and that’s my only comment,” he told 5 News.

In addition to Rogers being officially sworn in. Lt. Doug Yost would become the city’s new Deputy Chief of Police.

