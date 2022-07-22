Advertisement

Morgantown Post 2, Buckhannon Post 7, Bridgeport Post 68 heading to the State Tournament

Updates from tonight’s Legion action
Buckhannon Post 7 wins the Area 5 Legion title over Elkins Post 29
Buckhannon Post 7 wins the Area 5 Legion title over Elkins Post 29
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a quite night up at The Dale for the Area 2 Legion Tournament. With a loss to Morgantown Post 2 yesterday, Bridgeport Post 68 defeated Clarksburg Post 13 to land them in the Area 2 Championship with Post 2.

Morgantown secured a 17-1 win over Bridgeport in game one, securing Area 2 Legion title, and punching their ticket to the State Tournament.

With Post 2 hosting state play, they have a bonus spot, which has been given to Bridgeport.

Down south, Buckhannon Post 7 traveled back to Elkins Post 29 for the Area 5 Championship game after the teams split the first two games.

Post 7 had the edge from the beginning, leading by 6 runs heading to the bottom of the fourth. Elkins wasn’t going to let up that easy, Post 29 took over the lead in the bottom of the first with two bases-loaded walks, putting them in front 7-6.

The teams tied it up at nine in the seventh, but Post 7 was able to pull ahead in the eighth, taking the victory, and Area 5 Legion title, 12-9.

The State Legion Tournament will begin Tuesday, July 26th. The winner of the state tournament will advance to the Mid Atlantic Regional.

