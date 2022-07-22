Murder suspect extradited back to West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man accused in a mon county murder case is back in West Virginia.

42-year-old Arlo Romano has been extradited back to the state, after being arrested last month in Pennsylvania.

Romano’s arrest came after a manhunt for him that led to a Mon County park being shut down for several days.

Romano was wanted for the murder of Matthew Moore.

Moore was found dead in a Morgantown roadway back in may.

Another man, Cleotis Epps was also arrested in connection to Moore’s death.

Both Epps and Romano are facing first-degree murder charges.

