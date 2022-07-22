Murder suspect extradited back to West Virginia
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man accused in a mon county murder case is back in West Virginia.
42-year-old Arlo Romano has been extradited back to the state, after being arrested last month in Pennsylvania.
Romano’s arrest came after a manhunt for him that led to a Mon County park being shut down for several days.
Romano was wanted for the murder of Matthew Moore.
Moore was found dead in a Morgantown roadway back in may.
Another man, Cleotis Epps was also arrested in connection to Moore’s death.
Both Epps and Romano are facing first-degree murder charges.
