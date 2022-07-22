Randolph County woman sentenced for federal drug charge

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman was sentenced to 30 months in jail for a federal drug charge, officials said.

Cheyenne Winning, 30, of Montrose, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine—Aiding and Abetting,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Winning admitted to selling methamphetamine in November 2020 in Randolph County, Ihlenfeld said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

