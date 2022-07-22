BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A child abuse case we told you about earlier this week has sparked conversation about safe haven laws in West Virginia.

The case involves a Westover mother who is accused of zipping her newborn child in a backpack and placed it in a crawlspace of her home.

Once the baby was found, it was placed into care of another family. That’s where safe haven laws come into play.

“Safe haven laws allow the parents to surrender their child, who is less than 30 days old, to a safe surrender site,” said Cammie Chapman, Associate General Council of the West Virginia DHHR.

Chapman says these laws help provide a way to give these infants a good home.

“The hospital accepts the child, contacts Child Protective Services, the child is placed into the state’s custody through mechanism of our laws, and that child is eventually adopted.”

Chapman says these laws also help protect the parents.

“So, it really protects that person, that parent when they want to surrender their child,” Chapman said. “It also provides them, if the surrender is done in good faith, the protection of immunity from prosecution.”

Chapman says all 50 states have safe haven laws in place, but there are differences in each one.

She also says parents can turn the child into hospitals, health care facilities and certain fire stations.

