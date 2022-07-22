Volunteers needed for new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Hospitals Volunteer Services is recruiting adult volunteers in anticipation of the opening of the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.
The new hospital is scheduled to open later this year in Morgantown.
Volunteers are needed in the following areas:
- Ambulatory
- Birthing Center
- Emergency Department
- Family Resource Center
- Inpatient
- Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
- Operating Room
In order to volunteer, interested individuals must have a negative tuberculosis (TB) skin test and provide proof of vaccination or receive vaccinations against:
- Chicken pox
- COVID-19
- Hepatitis B
- Influenza
- Measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR)
- Tetanus
Because many areas have a limited volunteer capacity, officials said applicants are asked to include their top three preferred placements when they apply.
College students may apply starting Aug. 1 and should use the college student volunteer application.
For more information or to apply, please visit WVUMedicine.org/Ruby-Memorial-Hospital/Education/Volunteering or email Volunteer@WVUMedicine.org.
