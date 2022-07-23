Advertisement

Active shooter drill takes place in Fairmont

By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An active shooter drill took place in Fairmont Saturday. The law agencies consisted of White Hall, Fairmont and the Marion County Sherriff’s Department.

The drill is required by state every so often. Marion County Sherriff Jimmy Riffle says it’s great when all agencies work together.

“We wanted to assess what tools we had and what training our people had in getting access to lock spaces. There’s often times where it involves schools or public places where lots of people our involved and there’s a lot of confusion,” said Riffle.

Riffle says this is a great training to see what they can improve on.

