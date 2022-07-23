Bridgeport 9-11-Year-Olds win Little League State Championship

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport 9-11-Year-Old All-Stars came away with the state Little League championship on Friday evening after a 12-2 win over Sophia.

Defending their title from last season, the team now advances to Southeast Regional play in Wilson, N.C. set to begin on July 30th.

