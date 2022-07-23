Advertisement

Bridgeport 9-11-Year-Olds win Little League State Championship

Team advances to the Southeast Regional in North Carolina
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport 9-11-Year-Old All-Stars came away with the state Little League championship on Friday evening after a 12-2 win over Sophia.

Defending their title from last season, the team now advances to Southeast Regional play in Wilson, N.C. set to begin on July 30th.

