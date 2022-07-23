Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | July 23, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Well, today’s weather got a little crazy, didn’t it? We started the day off with our temperatures climbing into the 90s, with humidity giving us heat indices in the high 90s. We may have started feeling like the triple digits had that strong line of storms barreling through our area. It was impressive how much of that line stayed intact as it moved west to east throughout NCWV. It finally decreased in intensity as it hit the mountains, but not before it caused multiple downed trees and power outages west of, along, and just to the east of I-79. Wind gusts were reported as high as 55mph in some areas, and rainfall totals in that short amount of time ranged anywhere from about a tenth of an inch to over three-quarters of an inch. A few areas of Pocahontas County quickly accumulated over an inch of rain, causing a Flash Flood Warning there. For the rest of tonight, we’ll pretty much stay calm, with temperatures in the low-70s/upper-60s lingering all the way through tomorrow morning. A few more showers may pop up until after sunset, then just clouds are to be expected. Additionally, a quick-moving mass of rain may brush some of us tomorrow morning, but tomorrow afternoon will be much drier than today in terms of precipitation. In terms of humidity, however, that will be as uncomfortable, if not more uncomfortable than today, as temperatures once again rise into the 90s. Even a lot of our western mountain ridge towns are expected to break 90 degrees, and without a line of storms stunting temperatures, highs could approach the mid-90s in the lowlands. Heat indices tomorrow afternoon could do what they fell short of doing today, reaching the triple digits. Air conditioning is the best tool to combat heat-related illnesses; be sure to check up on anyone you know that lacks this. Also keep an eye on any elderly relatives and neighbors, and stay hydrated. Late Sunday night into Monday morning, a cold front will drop into West Virginia, dropping high temperatures to below average and increasing our shower and storm probability. This front will linger over us all next week, prolonging our rain and storm chances and continuing the lower temperature trend. Because of the likelihood of repeated rainfall, we’ll be watching this week closely for flooding potential.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 69

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 95

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 83

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 80

