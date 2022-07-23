Las Vegas driver pulled over for reckless driving twice in one night

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - North Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of driving recklessly, twice in one night.

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped for going 73 mph in a 35 mph zone at the intersection of Lake Mead and McDaniel on July 15. Officers cited him for reckless driving.

NLVPD throughout the valley were participating in a “joining forces” event to crack down on drivers.

On July 15th, in North Las Vegas, this driver was arrested for reckless driving (106MPH in a 35MPH zone). Only moments after given a citation for reckless driving (73MPH in a 35MPH zone).



Great job to #NLVPD Traffic officers for making our streets safer #TooFast #SlowDown! pic.twitter.com/ccFcm1eX31 — NLVPD (@NLVPD) July 22, 2022

Not even 2 minutes passed after the officer cleared the scene and the same driver was clocked going 106 mph in another 35 mph zone, according to police.

This time around the driver was not let off easy as officers arrested the man.

Police say the vehicle was towed and the alleged reckless driver was booked on charges.

