A night of free live music at Ruby Amphitheater

Concerts at Ruby Amp to go on all summer.
Concerts at Ruby Amp to go on all summer.
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A free summer concert series kicked off at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park on Memorial Day weekend and would continue throughout the summer.

Director of Arts and Cultural Development for the City of Morgantown, Vincent Kitch, told me the series included multiple music genres.

“We have everything from Country to Rock to Christian to Jazz to Salsa. I mean, We have a little bit of everything. I hope something that appeals to everyone,” he said.

July 22′s opening act was the Morgantown Jazz Orchestra. The featured performers were Let’s Groove Tonight- an Earth Wind and Fire tribute band.

“We are very overt about our opening acts being West Virginia based, regionally based, or local based. We are highlighting a lot of local musicians opening up for people,” Kitch added.

He said that it was a relief to have everyone back out at the Amphitheater this summer after a rough couple of years with construction and Covid-19.

“It’s just been really great to have these concerts. Where everyone can be out again and finally be here. It’s very family-friendly. We have people of all ages in the park every week. It’s been wonderful to see that,” Kitch explained.

The concerts would continue through Labor Day.

