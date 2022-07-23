Senior DaShawn Webster leads way for Philip Barbour football.

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Phillip Barbour’s Deshawn Webster can best be described as a do it all player.

He’s listed as a running back and middle linebacker, two positions that are key components to each side of the ball. With that sort of talent, combined with leadership as a senior, it’s no wonder that when he thinks of his senior season, he sees the potential of the group around him.

“I’m excited. Definitely excited, because I think we have a lot of potential this year,” said Webster. “I’m very excited. Going out there, giving it everything I’ve got. It means a lot to me, this year. I was hurt last year, so I didn’t get to finish. This year means a lot”

Before the injury last season, Webster was dominant on both sides of the ball. In a close loss against Liberty, Webster recorded 181 rushing yards with a long of 73 to go alongside 3 touch downs. But that’s just the offense. He also racked up 9 tackles, 6 assisted tackles, and four tackles for loss. It’s no wonder that he is a leader for the team, but it’s also no surprise that it means this much to him.

“They’re more than a team. Family,” said Webster. “These guys out here would have my back any day, so I can’t ask too much of them. They have my back, everything.”

As this season approaches, Webster will be a significant contributor for Phillip Barbour as a whole. With a team that is as close knit as the Colts are this summer, it’s easy to expect great things.

“I expect a lot. I always expect a lot, but I think we really have it this year. I really do.”

