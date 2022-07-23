Thunderstorms bring heavy rain and gusty winds to NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A line of thunderstorms brought heavy rain and gusty winds to NCWV earlier this afternoon, as of 4 PM, is currently making it way towards the mountains.

A few cities have already reported wind gusts in the in the 50-mph range, which cause damage to trees and power lines. In fact, as of 4 PM, there were reports of power outages across our region.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect for the eastern half of our region until between 5 to 5:30 PM, as the line of thunderstorms could produce heavy rain, gusts up to to 60 mph, and even small hail.

If you have any photos or video showing the heavy rain and wind damage, you can submit them right here.

