WVU announces 2022 Hall of Fame class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame’s 32nd class was announced on Saturday. The 2022 class features eight historical athletes.

Donna Abbot and Kevin Jones were named for women’s and men’s basketball. Jones is one of two WVU men’s basketball players to score 1800 points and grab 1000 rebounds.

Marie-Louise Asselin earned seven All-American honors in track and field and cross country during her time with the Mountaineers.

Tavon Austin, Stedman Bailey and Geno Smith were all three enshrined. The trio is regarded as one of the most explosive offenses of the 2000s. Smith set 33 separate records as a quarterback from 2009 to 2012.

Marsha Beasley served as head coach of the rifle team for 16 seasons. Her squads won 8 NCAA titles.

And Fairmont native Marilee Hohmann. She was the first female athlete to compete on any WVU athletic team when she competed on the WVU rifle team in 1961. It was 11 years before Title IX became federal law.

