Advertisement

WVU announces 2022 Hall of Fame class

Kevin Jones, Geno Smith, Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey highlight class
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame’s 32nd class was announced on Saturday. The 2022 class features eight historical athletes.

Donna Abbot and Kevin Jones were named for women’s and men’s basketball. Jones is one of two WVU men’s basketball players to score 1800 points and grab 1000 rebounds.

Marie-Louise Asselin earned seven All-American honors in track and field and cross country during her time with the Mountaineers.

Tavon Austin, Stedman Bailey and Geno Smith were all three enshrined. The trio is regarded as one of the most explosive offenses of the 2000s. Smith set 33 separate records as a quarterback from 2009 to 2012.

Marsha Beasley served as head coach of the rifle team for 16 seasons. Her squads won 8 NCAA titles.

And Fairmont native Marilee Hohmann. She was the first female athlete to compete on any WVU athletic team when she competed on the WVU rifle team in 1961. It was 11 years before Title IX became federal law.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the traffic backup after a pursuit on I-79 ended in a crash in Lewis County.
Pursuit on I-79 ends in crash in Lewis County, suspect charged
Jennifer M. Jenkins
Babysitter accused of sexually abusing baby in Nicholas Co.
Daniel Palmer was charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, according to the...
Man charged in sister’s brutal beating dies
Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
Police confirm identity of man killed in motorcycle crash as father of 5
Arlo Whiteoak Romano
Murder suspect extradited back to West Virginia

Latest News

Deshawn Webster
Senior DaShawn Webster leads way for Philip Barbour football.
Bridgeport 9-11-year-olds win state little league title
Bridgeport 9-11-Year-Olds win Little League State Championship
Best Virginia players with local, non-Mountaineer, ties to the state
Best Virginia’s Tanner McGrew, Jamel Morris have local ties
Frazier, McCabe nominated for Big 12 Player of the Year
Ceili McCabe and Fairmont native Zach Frazier nominated for Big 12 Athlete of the Year